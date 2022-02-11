Rating agencies have been late in reporting Ghana’s junk classification - Isaac Adongo

MP, Bolgatanga Central. Isaac Adongo,

Fitch ratings gives Ghana’s economy a stable outlook

Moody’s rating gives Ghana’s economy a negative outlook



Credit ratings, Ghana’s worse since 2000



Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has intimated that the rating agencies have taken too much time to outdoor the true state of Ghana’s economy.



In an article sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP said “government of Ghana appears a little lucky to the extent that the rating agencies have been late in reporting Ghana’s junk classification, which the markets knew, anyway, and were battling with. "



"Essentially, Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) are only now catching up with confirmation of the verdicts of and predicaments of investors on Ghana’s substantial risks and bleak economic outlook.”

According to him, the rating agencies were failing the markets by delaying their signalling of Ghana’s deteriorating creditworthiness and grim economic outlook.



Fitch Ratings in its latest ratings gave the country a negative outlook whiles Moody’s gave the country a stable outlook.



“Ghana suffered its worst credit rating downgrade post-HIPC/MDRI this year when Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investor Services cut the country’s score to B negative and Caa1 respectively in mid-January and early February respectively.



The latest rating puts the country in the ‘red zone’ of the scale used by rating agencies to assess the creditworthiness of sovereigns across the globe.”



He continued, saying that this means that Ghana’s debts are, for the first time since the 2000s, considered highly speculative and substantially risky by investors and analysts. In other words, Ghana’s debts are seen as junk by investors.