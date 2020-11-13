Rawlings’ ideals, legacies will continue to light in perpetuity – Youth in Focus Ghana

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Youth in Focus Ghana, a group made up of young intellectuals, has said the ideals that the late former president Jerry John Rawlings exemplified will be upheld even though he has passed.

“The ideals which he stood for, probity and accountability, and his legacies will continue to light in perpetuity and give guidance to all of us,” the group said in a statement.



The former President died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



In the release to condole with the family of the late former President, Youth in Focus Ghana said Mr Rawlings’ will be remembered for his illustrious leadership.



“It is indeed a very sad day for Ghanaians and the world at large as one of our illustrious leaders whose leadership midwifed Ghana to become a beacon of democracy and constitutional rule in Africa is demised,” the group said.



Read the full statement from the group below.



Youth in Focus Ghana (YIFG) mourns the death of former president Rawlings

On this day, Thursday, October 12, 2020, the 1st President of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the Founding Father of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings has transitioned to the world of our ancestors.



It is indeed a very sad day for Ghanaians and the world at large as one of our illustrious leaders whose leadership midwifed Ghana to become a beacon of democracy and constitutional rule in Africa is demised.



Youth in Focus Ghana (YIFG), a youth group made up of past student leaders and young intellectuals from all tertiary institutions in Ghana wishes to express our deepest condolence to the family and Ghanaians as we mourn the death of our former President.



The ideals which he stood for, probity and accountability and his legacies will continue to light in perpetuity and give guidance to all of us.



From the source we came to the source we shall go. May you transition to the world of our ancestors in peace. Cheers to the gift of your life and your great sacrifice for mother Ghana.



A great oak tree has fallen. Fare thee well ‘Papa J’. Rest in Peace.