Re: Dome – Kitase project in limbo as workers fight over unpaid salaries

File photo

Source: First Sky Group

Management of First Sky Construction Limited’s attention has been drawn to a news publication carried in the March 16, 2023 edition of the New Crusading Guide with a headline on its front page: Dome – Kitase Project in Limbo as Workers Fight Over Unpaid Salaries by Alex Boye.

Management wishes to categorically state that the said publication is a complete falsehood and a clearly engineered fabrication with malicious intent to bring into disrepute the hard earned reputation of First Sky Construction Limited as a leading road and civil engineering company in Ghana.



Issues in the publication



Fears over delay of completion of project on schedule



a. We state emphatically that there are no fears over delay as the project is fully on schedule in all aspects.



b. Given the significance of the project, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ghana Highways Authority have regularly visited the site to assess the progress of work and have on each occasion expressed satisfaction over the progress of work.

c. It is therefore bizarre that such a publication will be carried without due diligence to ascertain the veracity of the facts of the story.



d. First Sky Construction Limited is aware of how important this project is to the Government and the people of Dome- Kitase and as such has always worked very diligently to make sure that the scheduled time for completion will be met.



Boycott of works over unpaid salaries



e. It is false that workers have threatened to boycott or boycotted the site over unpaid salaries.



f. Again for the records, the project is not in LIMBO and workers are always on the site.

g. All employees, both permanent and non – permanent, have been paid up to date. So it is deceitful to suggest that workers are owed over three months salaries.



Watering of road to prevent dust



h. Road watering is a continuous safety measure of every road construction project geared towards dust elimination. The Dome – Kitase project especially from Kwabenya to Kitase junction, is watered continuously to deal with dust related concerns associated with the project.



i. It is therefore untrue that First Sky Construction as the contractor on the Dome – Kitase project has failed to water the dusty road to help reduce what the paper calls ‘pervasive dust which is making us sick’.



Other Issues

a. The pathetic claim that Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse could not be reached is a rather lame explanation intended to excuse an unethical and unprofessional conduct.



b. For the records, Eric Seddy Kutortse is the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group made up of 7 subsidiaries, one of which is First Sky Construction Limited.



c. First Sky Construction Limited has its Chief Executive Officer and management responsible for the day to day running of the firm.



d. The Dome – Kitase project also has a resident Project Manager and Site Manager responsible for daily operations on the site.