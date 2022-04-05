Re-introduce road tolls with E-pass system for efficiency – Prof Quartey

Prof.Peter Quartey

The Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Professor Peter Quartey, has stated that it has become imperative that government re-introduces the road tolls it scrapped in 2021.



He recommended however that an electronic pass system is introduced to ensure that maximum efficiency is achieved.



The ISSER boss made these statements at a public lecture in Accra organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) on the theme: ‘Fiscal Options for Stabilising and Boosting Ghanaian Economy’.

Prof. Quartey noted however that removal of road tolls is deterring private entities from partnering with government in building road infrastructure



“Outright removal of road tolls is not in the interest of the government since it sends the wrong signal to private investors who wish to express interest in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement in the road sector”, he said.



Suggesting other revenues measures, Prof. Quartey opined that the Ghana Revenue Authority must be made to collect property rates, adding that the agriculture sector can be leveraged to generate revenue for the country.



“In my view, the assemblies have not been very efficient in collecting those property rates and we must, therefore, get the GRA to start collecting them,” he stated.



