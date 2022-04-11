'Read Investment 101' - Adongo to Bawumia on rate of cedi depreciation

Bawumia speaks on the state of the economy

Ghana's facing economic distress



Cedi struggles against major trading currencies



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has urged the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to take a refresher course in methods of calculating currency depreciation.



The MP, in a statement, lambasted the Vice President and some NPP academics over their seeming lack of understanding in calculating the rate of the Cedi’s fall.



He questioned the substance of their PhD qualifications describing it as a scam on Ghana and on academia.



“If with PhD in economics you use rate of change to calculate currency depreciation and use Mallam Atta Market to calculate inflation and even include cement which was not part of the basket of goods and services used for calculating inflation, what's the substance of your PhD?,” Mr. Adongo quizzed.



“After years of critically examining Dr Bawumia and also seeing how some of the PhD holders and Professors of Finance and Economics in the NPP have been struggling to debate people with no background in finance or economics, it appears these PhDs are a scam on Ghana and academia. If they disagree, they should avail themselves for open discussions,” he added.



Mr. Adongo also criticized the Vice President stating that he did not learn much during his time at the Bank of Ghana.



He consequently suggested that it will be prudent for the Vice President and other members of the Economic Management Team to take refresher courses to be abreast with calculations in economics.



“The man who said he had arrested the dollar at GH¢4.10 in April 2017, is being defended by scholars for currency depreciation of about 13% in 2022.



“But that's not even the problem. The scandal is in formula being used by these PhD holders to calculate exchange rate depreciation and inflation.

“It is obvious that, Dr Bawumia didn't learn much from all his years of stay in BoG because he is helplessly clueless in dealing with the practical matters of managing the real life situation in Ghana's economy.



“I therefore encourage him and his ilk to take a refresher course in investment 101 on the methods of calculating currency depreciation, particularly the pitfalls of using rate of change for calculating currency depreciation. He would understand how suspicious his PhD is,” he said.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture on the economy on April 7 amid the recent economic crunch.



In his presentation, the Vice President partly blamed the recent economic downturn on the ravages of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine crisis whiles additionally touting the NPP government as better managers of the economy.







Read below the full statement of Isaac Adongo;



Of substandard PhDs, Quack Economists and Intellectual Bootlikers: the debacle and bane of Ghana's politics



I write this with great pain and strong apologies to the numerous PhD holders, Economists and Finance experts here and elsewhere who are contributing to make the world a better place for the ordinary people of poor countries like Ghana.



After the vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia delivered his themeless, lies laden public lecture in YesuKrom, three (3) remarkable things happened that most people may not have noticed.



First and foremost, some supposedly PhD holders in some of our academic institutions were paraded in the media to whitewash the mess generated by the lecture and to make Dr Bawumia sound credible.



But as, it turned out, they (the PhD holders) in economics were rather the mess as they got badly exposed and "bruised" on live TV by the young and brilliant Sammy Gyamfi, a man of non-finance background, debating with holders of PhD in economics and finance.

That was so embarrassing as it speaks directly to the the quality of such PhDs. They will surely carry the matter into their classrooms to do damage control before their students.



Their "Plan B" was to prevent me (Isaac Adongo) from responding to the YesuKrom lecture, with one scheduled to be delivered in Kumasi on Saturday, 9th April 2022.



They did this by using the Vice Chancellor of the Akenten Minta University to stop me from exposing Dr Bawumia's vacuous lecture. We stood our grounds and got the response delivered. This is the level of insane intolerance, political infiltration and manipulation in our academia.



When their Plan B also failed, the last arsenal deployed was to look into my resumè to find reasons to make disparaging comments about me. But that is where they even failed more.



As a scholar reviewing the resumè of a student/client, you don't make assumptions and conclusions based on the narrow confines of your knowledge. You research on things you are not clear about.



Sadly, as soon as these PhD holders saw "Kingdom Group" mentioned somewhere in my resumè they quickly concluded that it was in reference to Kingdom Books which they know.



They then sought to ridicule my experience based on that. They were obviously not interested in the essence and content of my presentation.



I ask, if indeed, Dr Bawumia had presented a powerful lecture, why was there this hysterical and scandalous attempt at preventing a minion like Isaac Adongo from responding to this financial wizkid and economic messiah?



I thought PhD was about research. But I'm wrong.



Even with their PhDs they don't know that Kingdom Group as referenced in my CV has no relationship with Kingdom Books. Basic background check, these PhDs couldn't do it.



By the way, if they want to ridicule Kingdom Books, they are at liberty to do so but let them be told that, the Kingdom Group that i worked for has nothing to do with your "Kingdom Books".

For the avoidance of doubt and the abundance of clarity, let me tell them that, I served as the Chief Finance Officer of Kingdom Group, a holding company with subsidiaries, with diversified portfolios of investments in Commercial Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, University Education and Real Estates.



I represented a major foreign investor in the Group on the Senior Management Team, acting as the defacto Deputy Chief Executive on behalf of the foreign investor.



This is just a bit of my experience, which I state rather reluctantly. However, out of mischief, these pseudo political communicators didn't even acknowledge my experience with the World Bank as stated in the CV but that's ok.



Now that, they have a gist and the truth of my experience, we can all put it behind and deal with the substance of the matter which have to do with the technical aspects of Economics and Finance contained in part of the YesuKrom presentation.



If with PhD in economics you use rate of change to calculate currency depreciation and use Mallam Atta Market to calculate inflation and even include cement which was not part of the basket of goods and services used for calculating inflation, what's the substance of your PhD?.



You have scholars who have no problem with such PhDs, they have no problems with a 3rd class President who has become an international embarrassment each time he is interviewed by the international media or when he's had to engage in a panel discussion with foreign high-school college students. These are the people messing everyone up. If these people in the academia will get Ken Ofori Ata, Dr Bawumia and Nana Addo to do a better job, all the better will it be for us all in Ghana. This obscene protection helps no one.



They are rather interested in scrutinizing my experience.



After years of critically examining Dr Bawumia and also seeing how some of the PhD holders and Professors of Finance and Economics in the NPP have been struggling to debate people with no background in finance or economics, it appears these PhDs are a scam on Ghana and academia. If they disagree, they should avail themselves for open discussions.



The man who lied his way to power by telling Ghanaians that because he worked at Bank of Ghana, he knows where the money is and does not need to tax people to raise the money.



The man who in opposition criticized the government for borrowing has today led the country on a borrowing spree into debt unsustainability. You don't want us to talk because Dr Bawumia wants everyone to forget about this his sordid record.



The man who said he was moving this country from taxation to production but has ended up imposing some of the debilitating taxes on poor people now want us to forget he scammed us