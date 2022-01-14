Real estate developers urged to include police stations in developing communities

IGP wants developers to include police stations in developing communities

IGP wants developers to include police stations in developing communities

Criminal activity rampant in developing areas



Police administration to provide needed security in areas, IGP



Real estate developers in the country have been urged to include the provision of police stations when carrying out their development in communities.



According to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, despite lands being allocated for development purposes, most developers have often not made provision for facilities such as police stations.



He, therefore, wants these facilities made available in these communities to help curb crime especially in newly developed areas that are fast becoming a haven for criminal activity.

Addressing journalists and police officers, the IGP said the lack of these facilities, move on to affect the enforcement of law and order in these developing communities.



“Lands are being shared for both developmental purposes; commercial and residential, and nobody will factor in a place like a police station. They share the whole piece of land and thereafter they have no place for police, and yet they want police to come into that community. We want to urge all and sundry that for everything that we do, if security peace, law, and order are not in place, the equation will not balance,” Dr Dampare is quoted by Citi News.



The IGP however assured that the police administration will make available personnel to provide the requisite security for both existing communities and developing ones.



Meanwhile, in recent times, many corporate organisations and individuals have taken it upon themselves to construct and donate police stations to communities in a bid to assist the police service.