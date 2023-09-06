Real estate in Ghana is 50/50 because ‘big men’ don’t support local players – Agazy Homes CEO

Chief Executive of Agazy Homes, Thomas Ayisah, bemoaned the lack of support by investors for the real estate business in Ghana.

He said investors would rather support foreign businesses over indigenous businesses just because those businesses are owned by Ghanaians.



He made the statement after receiving his award at this year’s 40 under 40 awards ceremony.



“Real estate in Ghana is 50/50 because businessmen think of supporting foreign investors rather than local investments. Therefore, I say our old men are ungrateful they are not helping the young guys to grow. Because imagine someone is building a 5-star apartment and he is putting his best into it but because he is a Ghanaian the old men and old ladies will never buy it,” Ayisah said.



He further encouraged young people to take charge of their lives while they are still young and be determined to achieve the goals, they set for themselves.



"The years never get old, every day is a new year, every month is a new year so whatever you find yourself in is a new for you so you need to be determined that what I’m going to do, and as soon as you achieve it, you become a successful person in life. The young shouldn’t think about the old men by getting 65, 80, 100 before they think of achieving something. They should think of today. Today is ours and today is forever ours, shall forever also be ours," he said/.



The CEO declared his utmost support for the 40 under 40 awards while adding that it is important for young people to be acknowledged for their achievements.

“I support 40 under 40 awards because it is the best,” he said.



