Receiver of UniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo, formally appeals ruling against his appointment

Nii Amanor Dodoo, Receiver of UniBank, has formally appeal a ruling against his appointment

Nii Amanor Dodoo, the Receiver for the defunct UniBank, has formally appealed a ruling challenging his appointment.



This follows an earlier disagreement he expressed in connection with the Commercial Court’s ruling that his appointment was illegal, instructing his lawyers to appeal.



Reacting to that ruling, Nii Amnor Dodoo wrote in a statement that, “I have taken note of the ruling of the Commercial Court, which has declared my appointment as the Receiver of uniBank Ghana Limited, as illegal. I disagree with the ruling and have instructed my lawyers to appeal."



Justice Afi Agbanu-Kudemor, who presided over the case, made the declaration Thursday, June 24, 2021, granting an application by Dr Kwabena Duffuor to strike out a writ of summons issued by the receiver for illegality.

But it is now official, as Nii Amanor Dodoo has filed his appeal, reports Joy Business.



"Receiver for Defunct Unibank Nii Amanor Dodoo has formally appealed a ruling challenging his appointment as receiver for the institution.



Court filings cited by JoyBusiness shows that the appeal was filed on June 28, 2021, at Commercial Division, Accra High Court," the report said.



Earlier however, an Accra High Court ruled that the Receiver of defunct uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo, could testify in the criminal trial of the bank’s founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and other officials.



A Court of Appeal Judge who was hearing the matter as an additional High Court judge dismissed an objection from Dr. Duffuor and others challenging the validity of Mr. Dodoo’s appointment by Bank of Ghana as Receiver of uniBank and ruled that Mr. Dodoo’s appointment was not at variance with Act 930 and he could therefore testify against the accused persons, the statement said.