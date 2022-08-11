0
Menu
Business

Recent credit downgrades depict Ghana’s lack of leaders – Prof. Antwi

Nana Akufo Addo BOMA President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The current downgrade of Ghana’s credit rating to CCC or junk status is an indication that the country does not have good managers, a Ghanaian professor in management at Viterbo University, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi has opined.

According to him, the recent downgrades are rather disappointing with investors set to signal no confidence in Ghana's economic prospects.

His comments come after Fitch Ratings and S&P’s downgraded the country’s credit ratings to CCC.

“If you look at the current ratings, it is very disappointing. This indicates we don’t have leaders who can run the affairs of this country. I think we need to have our own credit rating in Ghana”, he said in an interview with Joy Business.

Prof. Opoku Antwi said government needs to act as soon possible to restore the ailing economy even as its seeks an economic programme from the International Monetary Fund.

“Our leaders have failed. They must admit their wrongs and find remedy to the current mess quickly”, he added.

SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Related Articles: