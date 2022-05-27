Recovering from coronavirus: Ghana records 72.5% growth in tourism arrivals

File photo of the canopy walk at the Kakum National Park

Ghana has recorded 170,696 international arrivals in the first quarter of this year.

This showed a percentage growth of 72.5 from 2021 first quarter arrivals of 98,950 and a positive sign of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to normalcy.



However, according to the ministry, tourist receipts for the first quarter were not yet available.



The Acting Director in charge of Policy Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, and Evaluation at MoTAC, Mr. Geoffrey Tamakloe, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.



He said the international arrivals were from all entry points in the country, which included the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Elubo, Paga, Aflao, and some smaller points.



According to him, KIA recorded the highest arrivals of 99.6 percent out of 170,696.

He added that other entry points such asElubo, Paga and Aflao constituted 0.4 per cent of the total arrivals.



“From the data, you could see that first quarter of 2020 arrivals kept falling up to 2021 first quarter when it realised the lowest fall due to COVID-19, and begun to rise in 2022 with a percentage increase of about 72.5,” he added.



Mr. Tamakloe said the top 10 arrival countries recorded for the first quarter included the USA, Nigeria, UK, India, Germany, Liberia, Netherlands, Canada, South Africa, and Cote d’Ivoire.



“America, Nigeria, and the UK continue to occupy the first three spots on the top 10lists,” he said.



He noted that the first quarter international arrivals analysis saw two new entries into the top 10 list of arrival countries, which were Indians and Liberians occupying the 4th and 6th spots, respectively.

Mr. Tamakloe said the annual total international arrivals recorded for last year were 623,523, which represents 75. 59 per cent.



He said this showed a slight increase of 268,415 from 2020, a record of 355,108, representing 68.58 per cent after the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.



He said the ministry recorded $803.8 million in tourist receipts last year.



The Acting Director said 2020 received $387.1 million of tourist receipts representing -88.3 per cent.



On expenditure, he said the ministry recorded an average tourist expenditure of $1,289 million, representing 18.26 per cent, as compared to $1,090 representing -62.81 per cent in 2020.

Mr. Tamakloe reiterated that the ministry had targeted two million tourist arrivals with an estimated revenue of $5 billion by the end of the year.



He said as part of efforts to achieve the target; the ministry would collaborate with various agencies under the ministry to initiate measures to generate revenue for the sector.



He said the Destination Ghana Project, which was recently launched in London with the objective of helping to drive one million international tourists from Europe to Ghana, was part of the strategic initiative.



Mr. Tamakloe said the ministry was committed to changing the face of Ghana’s tourism industry with strategic policy directions that would enable rake in huge financial gains for the sector, thus, making it the number one contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).