Press Releases

Recruitment: ADPU Solutions Ghana seeks Senior Sales Executive

ADPU Solutions Ghana is hiring

Company: ADPU

Location: Head Office, Accra – Ghana



Job type: Full-Time



Job category: Sales / Marketing in Ghana



Position: Senior sales executive



Job Description



Grow revenue and sales, offering marketing advice and introducing our services to prospective clients and negotiating contracts with the aim of maximizing profits for the organization.



Keep up to date on industry trends by reading about new and existing products, and monitor the sales, prices, and products of competitors.

• Locate and contact potential clients to offer their firm’s advertising services by selling advertising slots on the company’s website



• Able to achieve sale target



• Explain to clients how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible



• Provide clients with estimates of the costs of advertising products or services



• Preparing and sending insertion orders to clients



• Process all correspondence and paperwork related to accounts



• Prepare and deliver sales presentations to new and existing clients

• Inform clients of available options for advertising art, formats, or features and provide samples of previous work for other clients • Deliver advertising or illustration proofs to clients for approval



• Updating sales database/CRM (Pipedrive)



• Preparing for sales presentations



• Following up on client’s campaigns.



• Attending relevant conferences or exhibitions to prospect for customers and represent the company.



• Maintaining customer relationships



• Recommend appropriate sizes and formats for advertising

Skills, Competence and Experience



• Fair knowledge of the (digital) advertising sector



• Versatile sales person and have the ability to close deals



• Must have five to eight years sales experience



• Good communication skills (verbal and written)



• Ability to explain and attract new customers



• Good analytical and negotiation skills