Redesign agric projects to increase food production – Agribusiness Chamber

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison, has asked the government to redesign its agricultural sector projects in the bid to increase food production amidst the harsh economic conditions the country is currently facing.

According to him, Ghana is not producing enough food due to some agricultural policies that do not favour food production in Ghana.

“It is so sad that as a country, we are seemingly facing food insecurity. Now the survey is showing it. Nine regions out of 16. That is a bad record. At a time when the government has spent not less than 6 billion cedis on the agriculture sector,” he is quoted by citibusinessnews.com.

Anthony Morrison, however, bemoaned the lack of responsiveness to calls for the review of the budgetary allocation for some agriculture projects in the country.

“And it is also worrying, the fact that we have on countless occasions asked the government to increase its budgetary allocation and also redesign agriculture sector projects to influence production and market orientation. But we haven’t seen that” he said.

