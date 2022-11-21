1
Menu
Business

Reduce E-Levy rate from 1.50 to 0.50% - IEA to government

JOHN Kwakye IEA Director of Research, Dr John Kwakye

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has called for a downward review of government's tax measure - Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Director of Research at IEA, Dr John Kwakye, the current 1.50 percent charge, imposed on all electronic transfers above GH¢100 in a day, should be reduced to 0.50 percent.

He explained that the move will rope in everyone including tax evaders and improve government's revenue mobilisation efforts.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr Kwakye said, “we suggest reducing the rate from 1.50% to 0.50%. By doing so, it may prevent people from trying to evade the levy, and government may in the end rake in more than under the current 1.50% rate.”

It would be recalled that government in March this year imposed a 1.5 percent charge on all electronic transfers above GH¢100 per day.

The tax policy was a move by the goverment to widen the country's tax net but has since courted controversy and widespread backlash since its announcement and subsequent implementation.

The charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Government hoped to rake in about GH¢7 billion from the collection of the 1.5 percent levy on mobile money and other electronic transactions, but the figure was revised downwards to about GH¢4 billion recently.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in October this year noted that a total of GH¢328 million in revenue has been accrued from the E-Levy so far.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





ESA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: