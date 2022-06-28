Reduce E-Levy rate to 0.5% - Franklin Cudjoe advocates

Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI Africa president

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has called for the current 1.5% rate of Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) to be reduced to 0.5%.



This, according to him, will see government boost its revenue inflow from the tax measure.



Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a series of tweets on Monday June 27, indicated that the E-levy was only delivering 10% of estimated revenue

“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” Gabby tweeted.



Reacting to the tweet, Franklin Cudjoe mentioned that evidence abounds that a reduction by 4% off the Communication Service Tax (CST) rate during it implementation led to an increase in revenue for the government.



He consequently proposed that same strategy be adopted by the government on the E-Levy.



“On E-levy, let us reduce the rate to 0.5%. Evidence exists of increased tax revenue when CST was reduced from 9% to 5% in 2021. Almost 150m more was realized” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.



The government believes the tax measure is necessary to close revenue gaps and help address the nation's revenue mobilization and economic management, even though many have criticized it as regressive and one that would reverse progress made toward a cashless economy.

After a five-month impasse in Parliament, it was passed in late March 2022. But the levy's projected revenue for the 2022 fiscal year had to be revised from GH¢6.9 billion to GH¢4.9 billion.



