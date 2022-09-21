Reduce cost to encourage patronage -Textile producers urged

File Photo

Filmmaker, Pan Africanist and Executive of the Ghana Culture Forum, Akofa Edjeani, has suggested to textile producers in Ghana reduce the cost of their products.

According to her, doing this will encourage more Ghanaians to patronize Ghana made textiles, growing the market and also creating more job opportunities.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Women’s Voices’ show, she said, “I think the government will have to sit down with the textile producers and find a way for our textiles to be affordable.



"Because we can’t promote made in Ghana products when it’s expensive, hence some Ghanaians buy Chinese fabrics because it’s more affordable than the Ghanaian fabric.”

She noted that although Ghana also produces these fabrics, it is not benefiting as much as it is supposed.



“Textile producers in Ghana should be able to make the fabrics affordable so that we don’t have to go and print in China for people to buy. Those stuff coming into the country is the business for the Chinese and it keeps making them rich which makes our businesses here suffer,” she emphasized.



She believes that whatever the challenge might be, “they can come together work on it so the money stays in Ghana and we create the wealth here instead of it going out.”