Reducing cost of fertilizer will reduce cost of food – Peasant farmers

File Photo

The former president of the Association of Peasant Farmers, Abdul Rahman, has attributed the high cost of foodstuffs to the high farm inputs and fuel costs.

According to him, the weather as a result of climate change is also significantly affecting the production patterns in the country.



He argued that because of these, a lot of farmers have reduced their production levels leading to food scarcities.



He said the cost of fertilizer has tripled under this government leading to a reduction in the acreages of farm lands ploughed for farming.



He revealed that “a farmer who bought 50kg for GHS110 last year, is this year buying the same 50kg for GHS320.”



He questioned how many peasant farmers could afford this.



He stressed that the much-talked-about Planting for Food and Jobs is also ineffective because of fertilizer costs.

“Farmers are reducing the size of their farm because of fertilizers in the country,” he noted.



"As farmers, we have been engaging the sector minister on some of these challenges but nothing seems to change".



He also put forth that before Ghana can attain food security there must be massive construction of dams across the farming areas of the country.



In this vein, he said the “one-district-one-dam policy,” could have been a fine opportunity for Ghana to fall into the food security zone like neighboring Burkina Faso but the policy has failed.



In Burkina Faso, he said “they have a lot of water for planting because of their policy on small dams for farming”.



He noted that Ghana cannot talk about hunger if the right measures are put in place adding “our policies are good but implementation poor.”