Reduction in fuel prices meaningless without reduction in transport fares – NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoahyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh

Frank Annor Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoahyiri, has said the reduction in fuel prices would be meaningless without a reduction in transportation fares.

The lawmaker argued that fuel prices had dropped significantly and that it was prudent for transportation operators to reduce transportation fares to account for the drop in fuel prices.



The MP, who is also the majority chief whip, urged Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah to take immediate action to reduce transport fares.



He explained that transportation operators raised fares to where they are now due to the high cost of fuel in the country a few months ago, but what surprises him (Annor Dompreh) is the decision of drivers or transportation operators to keep fares the same even though the cost of fuel in the country has been reduced.

The majority chief whip went on to say that it would be meaningless or useless to Ghanaian passengers because the government is working hard to reduce fuel prices in the country while drivers or transportation operators refuse to lower fares for passengers.



He concluded by urging the transport minister to work with various transportation operators to implement the necessary measures to reduce transportation fares in order to alleviate the burden on Ghanaian passengers.



“Fuel prices are continuing to fall. The government is doing everything possible to provide relief to Ghanaians. Because of the rising cost of fuel, transportation companies raised their fares. However, I am surprised that the operators have not reduced fares despite the drop in fuel prices. If the cost of fuel rises and you raise fares, then you have not been fair to Ghanaians.”