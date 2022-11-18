0
Menu
Business

Refining petroleum is the way to go - Akua Donkor on Ghana’s economy

Akua Donkor?fit=680%2C453&ssl=1 Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, has been sharing her thoughts on Ghana’s economy on the GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 17, 2022.

She suggested that Ghana needed to begin to refine petroleum as a sure way to reduce prices.

Madam Akua Donkor said she can support the government in achieving this feat.

She advocated "bringing back" road tolls to cushion the economy.

Banking sector:

The GFP leader stated that the forex market should be streamlined in order to deal with the cedi's depreciation against major currencies.

She joined in the "eat what you grow", mantra, to eliminate the overdependence on foreign goods.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured