Refreshing new addition: The new GROHE Tempesta 250 head shower

GROHE Tempesta Cosmopolitan System 250 Chrom mood 2

Source: GROHE

generous spray face with 250 mm diameter

integrated water flow limiter GROHE EcoJoy offers sustainable water use without compromising on shower experience



different product variants for individual customer wishes



Rain showers are still trendy: 55% of Germans would like to have a generous head shower in their shower where the spray pattern covers the whole body like raindrops. With its full face rain spray and a generous diameter of 250 mm, the new GROHE Tempesta 250 head shower, which is manufactured in the own shower competence center in Lahr, Germany, is impressive in every aspect.



Thanks to its slim, minimalist form with an elegant chrome finish, it is also an ideal fit for a modern bathroom design. Additionally, it offers a lot of installation flexibility thanks to different product variants: in a round or square design, it is available as a single head shower, in a set with shower arm or as a complete shower system.



Equipped with the water-saving GROHE EcoJoy technology, Tempesta 250 promises showering comfort even without a bad conscience: A flow restrictor reduces the water consumption to a sustainable 9.5 litres per minute.

At the same time, the perfect geometry of the nozzles ensures that the water flow remains powerful – for a voluminous shower experience without compromising on performance. A perfect match for 66% of Germans who are searching for a shower which assists them in being sustainable in their day-to-day life.



You can download high-res images of the new GROHE Tempesta 250 here.







