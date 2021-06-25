Regarding illegal streaming of the Ghana Premier League

StarTimes Ghana

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes is the leading Pay TV service provider in Africa and the exclusive

lawful licensee of the Media Rights for the Ghana Premier League on television



and OTT.



It has come to the attention of StarTimes that some radio stations and online



portals are promising their listeners live video coverage of the upcoming



SUPER CLASH between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on their social

media handles. This would constitute infringement on the media rights of



StarTimes.



StarTimes is by this communiqué calling on all media houses, online portals



and the general public, to desist from unlicensed streaming of the SUPER



CLASH between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and all other Ghana Premier

League matches.



StarTimes together with the GFA will avail themselves to all legal and



regulatory avenues to seek redress for the breaches of their rights.