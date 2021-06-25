Regarding illegal streaming of the Ghana Premier League

StarTimes is the leading Pay TV service provider in Africa and the exclusive
lawful licensee of the Media Rights for the Ghana Premier League on television
and OTT.
It has come to the attention of StarTimes that some radio stations and online
portals are promising their listeners live video coverage of the upcoming
SUPER CLASH between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on their social
media handles. This would constitute infringement on the media rights of
StarTimes.
StarTimes is by this communiqué calling on all media houses, online portals
and the general public, to desist from unlicensed streaming of the SUPER
CLASH between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and all other Ghana Premier
League matches.
StarTimes together with the GFA will avail themselves to all legal and
regulatory avenues to seek redress for the breaches of their rights.