Register for Webster University’s next grad information session

Source: Webster University

Seeking to take your career to the next level? Join Webster University Ghana’s upcoming Grad Information Session on Thursday, November 12th at 5:30 pm prompt and learn how you can earn an American graduate degree right from Ghana.

In this Zoom webinar, prospective graduate students will have the opportunity to interact with the university’s esteemed faculty and admissions counsellors and find out full detail on the 14-month Master’s programs offered, their exceptional academic resources, Webster’s global faculty and available scholarships.



The graduate programs offered include an M.A. in International Relations, M.A in Human Resources Management, and an MBA. Students can also earn a standard MBA or select specialization in either Corporate Finance or Marketing.



Based in St. Louis, Missouri in the USA - Webster University currently has international campuses in 9 other countries in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Their mission centres around transforming students into global citizens ready to achieve personal excellence.

In line with that vision, the university prides itself on providing an American-style of teaching and learning, small size classrooms and a uniquely robust study abroad program that allow students to complete their degree in any of the university’s network campuses in America, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, the Netherlands, Thailand, Uzbekistan and China.



Interested persons may register at https://bit.ly/WebsterGHGradInfoSession111220 or call 054 012 0849/030 250 7393.

