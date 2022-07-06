Register your complaints for redress – NPA to consumers of petroleum products

File photo a fuel pump

Fuel prices increase since the start of the year

NPA vows to clamp down on unadulterated fuel on the market



Non-compliant OMCs will be sanctioned



The National Petroleum Authority has called on the consuming public to register their complaints should they encounter challenges with products sold to them across the pumps.



Communications Manager of the Authority, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus said the move is important to help sanction and deal with non-compliant oil marketing companies in the system.



Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, the NPA manager said the Authority is keen on ensuring consumers are protected and get value for their money.



“What we primarily do is when we get a complaint, we look at the department that is ultimately responsible, we put the complaint before the department then we rush immediately to the fuel station where you probably bought your fuel and have a certain complaint to make then the investigations are carried out,” Abdul Kudus stressed.

“When the investigation is carried out and the OMC is found guilty, the OMC is accordingly sanctioned for it and you the consumer who had probably had your vehicle destroyed will be compensated for that,” he added.



Meanwhile, there have been reported incidents involving individuals who find dubious means to short-change consumers of petroleum products at some pumps.



Some consumers, on the other hand, have complained of being sold substandard fuel products which damaged their vehicles.



The National Petroleum Authority was established by an Act of Parliament (NPA Act 2005, ACT 691) to regulate the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana.



The Authority is mandated to safeguard the industry and ensure it operates in an efficient, profitable and fair manner taking into consideration consumers are protected and get value for money.



MA/DA