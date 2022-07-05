Registered internet banking customers see 4.7% decline in 2021 – BoG

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Payment Systems Oversight Annual Report of the Bank of Ghana has disclosed that the number of registered internet banking customers reduced by 4.77% to 970,435 in 2021, compared to 2020.



The report also stated that registered mobile banking customers declined to 4.062 million in 2021, from 4.767 million in 2020.



However, the value of internet banking transactions, however, went up significantly by 132.30% making GH¢56.24 billion in 2021.

The value for mobile banking transactions was GH¢26.11 billion in 2021 against GH¢12.94 billion in 2020.



This represents a growth rate of 101.78%.



According to the report, the number of ATMs deployed by banks as of the end of December 2021 was 2,278 indicating an increase of 1.83% from what was recorded in 2020.



POS terminals deployment witnessed a 20.54% increase to 12,643 in December 2021, from 10,489 in December 2020.



The report also stated that the total number of debit cards issued by banks as of December 2021 was 4.936 million.

This was an increase of 2.56% over the position in 2020 as international scheme cards at the end-December 2021, was 3,647,285.







