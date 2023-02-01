Registrar of Companies begins deletion of lapsed business names from register

Jemima Mamaa Oware, Registrar of Companies

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has commenced the process of striking off business names (sole proprietorships) that have lapsed from the business name register for defaulting on their renewal.

This exercise is in line with Section 5A (2) of the Registration of Business Names Act, 1962 (Act 151) on Annual Renewals which reads that: “without prejudice to any other liability prescribed by this Act, a registration which is not renewed in accordance with this section shall LAPSE and the Registrar may remove from the Register the Business Name of the person whose Registration has lapsed after the expiration of the period prescribed for the renewal.”



“What this means is that, failure to renew a Business Name (Sole Proprietorship) or a Subsidiary Business Name for a period of 3 months after the year has ended leaves the name open to be used by anyone interested in the name,” a statement from the ORC explained.



“Therefore, to avoid such Business Names falling into the public domain and for anyone of interest to use it after it has been struck off the Business Name Register, all Business Name Owners are entreated to renew their Business Names before the end of April, 2023,” the statement advised.



The ORC statement further explained that Business Name Owners can be in good standing by renewing their Business Name through the “short code *222# and follow the prompt to make payment on the Ghana.Gov payment platform with their Mobile Money (Momo) wallet or walk into our Offices across the country and make payment at our in-house Fidelity Bank”.

“The General Public is kindly advised to avoid the use of intermediaries and agents when transacting business with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.



"We entreat our clients to ignore all calls or text messages from fraudsters purporting to be ‘lawyers’ or staff of the Office and demanding Mobile Money transfers in order to put their businesses in good standing.



"Kindly note that the Office does not have nor operate a Mobile Money Account or have designated any lawyer for that purpose,” the statement concluded