Regulate our business, stop threats of total ban – Second hand dealers to Energy Commission

Second hand clothes

Concerned Second Hand Dealers Association (CSHDA) has called on the Energy Commission to do well to regulate their activities and stop the blanket claims of banning the importation of second-hand goods into the country.

According to the association, the Energy Commission, at one time, admitted that some new items imported into the country are substandard and, thus, wants to regulate these items through the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), which has also admitted that 80 to 90 per cent of second-hand items meet standards in a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).



At the said meeting, GSA raised concerns about how to regulate the items that are imported into the country and not a total ban on such items, the association explained.



“So why is the commission not regulating second-hand items but bent on banning them from entering the country”? the association queried.



Mr Daniel Asare, Chairperson of CSHDA made this call at a press conference held in Accra to address some of the claims by the Energy Commission on the activities of second-hand dealers.



He noted that claims that many of the second-hand items are not energy-efficient were not true.

“We want the whole country to understand that items brought into this country for sale go through rigorous checks before being exported from Europe.”



He said the association is well informed that the sale of second-hand items cut across the world even in some of the advanced countries.



“So why are these countries also not banning the sale of such items,” he asked adding that “Europe is on record to have imported the largest number of second- hands items in the year 2022.”



He appealed to the government to come to the aid of dealers considering the huge number of people who are engaged in this as well as their direct beneficiaries