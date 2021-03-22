Reiss & Co. Ghana Ltd appoints Jeffrey Sowa as Managing Director

Jeffrey Sowa is the new Managing Director of Reiss & Co.

Source: Reiss & Co

Reiss & Co Ghana Ltd announces the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey Sowa as its new Managing Director effective March 21, 2021. The appointment is in line with Reiss & Co. Ghana’s strategy to strengthen its local operations and management in Ghana.

“We are delighted with the choice of Mr. Jeffrey Sowa as the Managing Director of Reiss & Co. We believe this move will reinforce our operations, strengthen our position in the market and leverage new opportunities for growth. With Jeff’s experience, we are confident that he will provide the leadership needed to steer our business at such a critical moment,” a statement from the board said.



Mr. Sowa is taking over from Peter van der Wurff, who successfully ran the company for more than three decades.



In his new capacity, Mr. Sowa will lean on years of experience in marketing and business development across various sectors - with stints at Databank, Swivel Marketing, Barclays/Absa Bank, EIB Network and Bayport Savings and Loans - to guide the affairs of Reiss & Co’s agriculture, veterinary, information technology, mechanical and industrial safety supplies divisions.



“I am honoured to be selected to lead this iconic company at this time. With a 69-year-old brand in Ghana and technology at the centre of what we do on a day-to-day basis, my core task will be to reinforce our operations, strengthen our position in the market and leverage new opportunities for growth. With a board as capable as the one we currently have, I am confident of success,” Mr. Sowa said.



Profile of Mr. Jeffery Sowa

Gifted with a creative mind and an insatiable thirst for success, Jeffrey Sowa is the “go to” person to get things done, and for his marketing insights. For more than 16 years, he has pioneered “first of its kind” industry changing initiatives that propelled revenue growth, business exposure and market expansion for brands such as Barclays/Absa Bank, EIB Network and Bayport Savings and Loans.



A proud Odade3 and a graduate of University of Ghana, where he read Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Psychology, before finding his passion in marketing. In 2005, he proceeded to have his master’s degree in Business Management at Kingston University, London-UK. Jeffrey has an appetite for learning as he also holds a Prince 2 certificate from Sterling Group Ghana.



During his tenure with EIB Network, he made a significant contribution which saw the organization make exponential growth and became a recognizable market leader. The business was awarded Top Quality Emerging Brand Award (August 2015) and Best Emerging Brand Award in November 2014, CIMG Award for Best Digital Brand 2015-2016.



In his spare time Jeffrey enjoys spending time with his friends and family and being active outdoors. A few of his favorite activities are swimming and supporting his favourite football team Manchester United.