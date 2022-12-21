Remain calm as we resolve transport fares issues – GPRTU to commuters

File photo

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged the public to be calm as the Union works on resolving the transport fares issues.

Transport fares were expected to go down by 15.3 percent effective Monday, December 19, 2022.



The reduction, according to Road Transport Operators, was to cover taxis, Intra-city (Trotro), Intercity (Long distance), and haulage.



Commercial Transport Operators were asked to comply with the new fares and post the same at their loading terminals.



However, commercial transport operators are deliberately refusing to comply with the 15.3 percent in fare reduction which kicked off last Monday per directives from the GPRTU.

The situation has created tension at some lorry stations as well as with intra-city drivers and their travellers.



Commenting on the issues on Starr News, the Industrial Relations Officer for GPRTU, Abbas Ibrahim Moro reiterated the commitment of the union to compel their drivers to adhere to the new fares.



“This is the first time we are practising reduction on lorry fare. So, at least let’s give these drivers that benefit of the doubt. Some of them said they are not aware. Some of them are also saying they haven’t really calculated the 15.3 percent on their lorry fare. We believe in dialogue more than any other action. We are planning to talk to the drivers before any action will come out,” Mr. Moro stated.



