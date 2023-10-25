Remove COVID-19 and special import levies from 2024 budget – GUTA

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on government to remove the COVID-19 and special import levies from the 2024 budget.

President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, while speaking on Accra-based JoyNews also called for a review in the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).



He said the productivity level of businesses would increase if the cost of doing business is low.



Dr Obeng said, "We are talking about the 1% COVID-19 levy to be removed. We also talk about the special import levy of 2% that has been imposed on us since the previous administration, we also are talking about the VAT, the complex nature of VAT.”



The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy which was introduced by government in 2021 taxed supplies of goods and services provided under the Standard Rate and VAT Flat Rate Schemes.



Post-COVID-19, Ghanaians, especially businesses have called on government to scrap the tax as it has outlived its purpose.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the 2024 budget to parliament in November this year.



