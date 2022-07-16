0
Renowned economist Sam Ankrah to speak at 2022 National Youth Mentorship summit

Dr. Sam Ankrah, President Of The African Investment Group (AIG).jpeg President of the African Investment Group (AIG), Dr. Sam Ankrah

Renowned economist and President of the African Investment Group (AIG), Dr. Sam Ankrah, will speak at the 2022 National Youth Mentorship Summit as the keynote speaker.

The event will take place at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Kumasi in the Ashanti region on July 23, 2022.

Dr. Ankrah with his great wealth of experience as an economist will speak on the theme: “Developing an Entrepreneurial Youth”.

The summit will also see other notable speakers including deputy finance minister Dr. John Kumah motivate the youth across the country.

