‘Report adulterated fuel to NPA within 48 hours for appropriate action’ - NPA

File photo/ Fuel pump

The public has been urged to report petroleum products suspected to be adulterated to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) within 48 hours for the appropriate action to be taken.

‘It indicated that adulteration was a canker in the whole world, stressing that before the petroleum marking scheme commenced in 2013, a survey found that the adulteration level was hovering around 35 per cent.



“But immediately after the policy started somewhere in 2013, then the adulteration rate went down to somewhere 1.89 per cent.



“Currently, we are doing around 1.59 per cent of adulteration. It tells you that once we are increasing and stepping up with the quality control procedures, then we will be able to reduce adulteration to the barest minimum,” he indicated, as he entreated consumers of petroleum to report suspected contaminated fuel to the Authority for investigation.



“What we have been asking for is early reporting. So, within 48 hours, if you have noticed, you should be able to call any of our numbers [Vodafone toll-free 080012300] or walk to any of our regional offices, and the issue will be taken up. I can assure you [the complainant] that you will be involved.”



Some petroleum consumers, on many occasions, had raised concerns about the quality of fuel served at some station pumps.

Some consumers claim some Oil Marketing Companies(OMC) add substances such as kerosene to the fuel served at the pumps.



But, Head of Quality Assurance, NPA, Saeed UbeidalahKutia, noted that even though adulteration of petroleum products had been a challenge to the Authority, measures had been put in place to address it.



He was giving a presentation at a media engagement on the quality and pricing formula of petroleum products organised by the NPA.



“There have been instances where it is found that the actual adulteration took place and it has affected the consumer, the consumer has been adequately compensated and the products seized,” he stated.



MrKutia, however, refuted claims often made by a section of the public that petroleum products sold cheaper at fuel station pumps were adulterated.

MrKutia indicated OMCs reduced the price of fuel to attract consumers due to the competing nature of the industry.



On his part, Mr. Abass Tasunti, Head of Economic Regulation, NPA, said global factors, including geopolitics, wars, natural disasters, and political unrest, were affecting issues of demand and supply, creating shortages and directly influencing the prices of petroleum products locally.



Mr. Tasunti said the NPA was not responsible for the determination of prices of petroleum products and indicated that although the revenue accrued from the export of the 27,000 barrels of the crude could be used to cushion consumers in the form of subsidies; such a move was not sustainable.



He said, “The job of the NPA as a regulator is to ensure that consumers and suppliers get value for money, so we do not determine the prices but make sure that the price is done according to the formula.”