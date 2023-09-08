Report to NIC if your admissible claims are not processed by insurance firms – Claimants told

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has urged claimants to ensure that admissible claims are processed by their respective insurance companies in the likely event of an accident or disaster.

According to External Relations Manager at the Commission, Charles Ansong Dankyi, affected claimants also have the right to lodge a complaint to the regulator should their insurance company fail to honour their end of the bargain.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Legal Agenda segment hosted by Matilda Nartey Esq., the NIC External Relations Manager shared that for every number of seats involved in motor-related accident, injured persons are entitled to insurance claims.



“Where you have an issue based on the admissible procedures, claimants can visit the National Insurance Commission to lodge a complaint and we do handle these issues towards the settlement which are done amicably,” Mr Dankyi stressed.



Head of Products Innovations at Star Assurance, Michael Adomako on his part emphasized that insurance firms do not intentionally frustrate claimants with many processes although he admitted that the process can be a cumbersome one.



He indicated that when it’s time to pay insurance, recipients are expected to report to the offices within a specific time frame and the refusal to do so is what creates the problems they sometimes encounter.

“Insurance is a contract and contracts definitely come with terms and agreements which must be respected so they are for instance times where claimants go beyond the contract terms. In the event of paying claims, we would have to respect our contract which is the policy document issued to clients,” Adomako noted.



When it comes to insurance, have been a lot of complaints from insurance buyers, brokers and providers over the years about some of the illegalities and challenges they encounter while trying to pay or claim insurance.



Watch the video below:







