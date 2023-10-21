Report your landlords who have refused to pay utility bills – Rent Control

Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Ghana

Emmanuel Kporsu, the Public Relations Officer for Rent Control Ghana, has advised tenants on handling landlords or landladies who refuse to pay light and water bills.

It has always been like an unwritten rule that some house owners in Ghana refuse to pay light, water, and other bills because they own the property and push their bills on the tenants.



This situation has become a growing trend in the country, and Emmanuel Kporsu has urged tenants facing these problems to report them to the Rent Control Department.



“If you are going through this situation and you haven’t been able to sort it out with your house owner, then you have to make a report at Rent Control, and we will invite the house owner to come and explain why he or she is doing that.”

“No house owner has the right to pay either the water bill or the electricity bill because the property belongs to him because the house does not generate the water or electricity but rather consumes it, so everyone who consumes has to pay.”



“Once you stay in the house, no law permits you (the house owner) to share your own bills for the tenants to pay. The law even states that the bill amount should be shown to the tenants for all of them to see the total amount that came,” he said.