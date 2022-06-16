Residents in Krobo reject ECG’s prepaid meters

File Photo

The Chief of Suisi Okwenya and Adaduikworsi, Kodjonya in Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I, has revealed that they were not informed about the ECG’s deployment and installation of prepaid meters.

The Electricity Company of Ghana began a full deployment and installation of prepaid meters in the Krobo enclave in the Eastern Region on Tuesday June 14, 2022.



Previous attempts at introducing prepaid meters in the Krobo enclave caused a rift between residents and workers of ECG leading to physical confrontations.



But following a recent stakeholder consultation amongst interested parties aimed at finding an amicable solution, an agreement was arrived at to commence the process.



The Director of Customer Services for the Electricity Company of Ghana, Anokye Abebreseh said the deployment has been agreed to by leaders of the area.

“Last week, a tripartite committee comprising the Electricity Company of Ghana, National Security and the United Krobo Foundation met, and the agreement is that, ECG is going to install prepaid meters for which all of us have agreed, so we are going to deploy our men to the field, start the installation of prepayment meters,” Anokye Abebreseh said.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I expressed disappointment in the management of ECG for embarking on the installation of prepaid meters without their consent.



He mentioned that Manya Krobo does not have prepaid vending points adding that it will be very difficult for users of the prepaid meters to purchase prepaid cards.



“We know people use prepaid meters in Ghana, we are displeased because we were not informed of deployment and installation of prepaid meters by ECG. We do not have prepaid vending points, how are we going to use the meters?”, he quizzed.