Residents of Chorkor benefit from free face masks and shields to help combat coronavirus

The masks were donated to people on the streets

Give Me Hope Foundation in collaboration with Myhelp YourHelp Foundation, reached out to the people of Chorkor, in Accra and its environs in a project dubbed “Masks For The Needy Campaign”. This took place on Saturday, 8th August, 2020.

Wearing of face masks and/or face shields have become a necessity in this covid era. This benevolent event aimed at ensuring that the poor and less privileged will not be left put in our collective effort to fight this pandemic.



In the light of this, Give me hope foundation and My Help Your Help Foundation, collaborated to raise 5000 pieces of face masks and shields to be distributed freely to the people of Chorkor. Through the undying support of friends, families and partners of these 2 NGOs, these items were acquired for this project.



The Founder & CEO of Myhelp-Yourhelp Foundation, Mr Nicholas Cofie said it is important to explore sustainable methods of reducing community spread



Along with the well-accepted measures of physical distancing and frequent hand washing, the use of face masks or face shields has been strongly recommended in this fight against covid19.



Founder and CEO of Give Me Hope Foundation, Wisdom Dordoe said the gesture is to support government’s effort in the fight against coronavirus.



He said they took advantage to also educate the needy community members on the use of masks and how they can stay safe using the protocols by Ghana Health.

The team also ceased the opportunity to educate the community on child abuse, domestic violence and teenage pregnancy as students are home due to Covid 19.



The smiles and excitement written on the faces of both children and adults after the programme was heart warming.



These people yearn for more of this and expressed willingness to join in the fight against covid19.



Nana Oburu-Asankoma 11, of the community, who congratulated Give Me Hope Foundation and Myhelp Foundation for the kind gesture appealed to other NGOs, Corporate Bodies and Institutions to come to the aid of the less privileged in society and put some smiles on their faces.



The two (2) Foundations extended their profound gratitude to Zeepay for being the main sponsor and to all the donors, partners family, friends and organizers for supporting them to save lives and serve humanity.

Source: Give Me Hope Foundation

