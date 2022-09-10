1
Resign if your transportation to work is more than your salary - Dr Tobin

Amo Tobbin Tobinco We Chief Executive Officer of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Amo Tobin

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Amo Tobin, has advised workers whose salary can only cover their transportation cost to resign as one option or request for an increment.

According to him, not resigning or informing management to help address the matter can make the worker become untruthful at the workplace.

“If your transportation is more than your salary you must tell your HR to talk to management to help. It’s a must to consult management else you will turn out to be a thief or a liar,” he said.

He added that, “Never be in a position whereby you spend more than you receive. If you receive tips from your bosses then obviously you can depend on those tips to cater for your transportation but, if your transportation is more than your salary then it’s either you ask for an increment or resign.”

Dr. Tobinco was speaking at the Wisdom Summit 2022 organized by XYZ Broadcasting to impart knowledge to patrons and the audience of the media company.

Source: mynewsgh.com
