Resilient Ghana Mentorship: An impactful journey to growing entrepreneurial youth

Chief Executive Officer of Resilient Ghana, Nana Serwa Arthur

Source: Resilient Ghana

Resilient Ghana, a youth-inspired and community-driven capacity building programme, has assembled 803 youth from the African sub-region based in Ghana, to empower entrepreneurial youth to identify, create and present innovative solutions to real life problems post COVID-19.

The project dubbed Resilient Ghana Mentorship session gave participants access to a pool of mentors from industries including; Agriculture & Agri-business, IT, Education, Finance/Banking and Consulting etc., to move proteges’ ideas into world-class practicable solutions for implementation.



Speaking on the focus of the 6th edition of the mentorship session, Nana Serwa Arthur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Resilient Ghana said: “This year’s mentoring sessions were delivered as virtual workshops, webinars, seminars and one-on-one meetings where mentors, who are seeking to change mindsets, assisted their protégés to drive themselves with ambition, self-motivation and build their own 'internal engine', to measure success with tangible, empirical metrics”.



Nana Serwa said the Resilient Ghana initiative is supported by the Ministry of Finance, as a critical programme which aligns with the Government’s effort at building human capital for a resilient Ghana. “In the wake of the dire effects that COVID-19 has had on the Ghanaian economy, we needed to create a platform such as this to develop solutions to improve the socio-economic landscape of mother Ghana and the entrepreneurial youth in Africa.”

The Resilient Ghana initiative adopts a two-pronged approach: A Mentorship Programme and A Challenge Event.







