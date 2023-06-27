Respond to demands of fuel tanker drivers – Dr. Oduro Osae to TMA MCE

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency

The Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has appealed to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, and the Director of Urban Roads to urgently respond to the demands of the Ghana Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.

According to him, the strike action by the fuel tanker drivers will have a negative national impact if not solved immediately.



He also added that the local assembly has the mandate to provide some solutions to the problems of tanker drivers.



“The Chief Executive Officer for Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Director of Urban Roads should meet with the tanker drivers and let us see how we can immediately start doing something until such a time that the NPA boss and Roads Minister come in,” he appealed.



The fuel tanker operators in Ghana declared an indefinite strike over the poor conditions of the roads near fuel depots across the country.

The strike commenced on Monday, June 26, with drivers operating within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area demanding that the roads be awarded to a contractor before they could cart any fuel.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Chairman of the Ghana Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association, Mr George Nyaunu, raised safety issues about their operations and argued that the entire Tema community would be endangered should a tanker overturn due to the deplorable state of the roads.



He added that they will call the strike when they see a commitment from the government to meet their demands.