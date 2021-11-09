Response to allegations of mishandling of the cocoa farmers pension scheme

The Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association debunks allegations made by Stephenson Anane Boateng

Source: Ernest Afram, Contribution

The Executives of the Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association wish to respond to various allegations made by one Stephenson Anane Boateng who claims to represent a group called ‘Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA)’.

The allegations were against major interventions of Ghana Cocoa Board towards the welfare of farmers and we wish to clarify the issues accordingly as follows:



In the first place, we the members of the Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association do not recognize Stephenson Anane Boateng as a spokesperson for cocoa farmers in Ghana neither do we agree to the contentions by him about the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme as well as alleged imminent boycott of the 2021 National Farmers’ Day celebration.



With regard to issues in the press statement of Stephenson Anane Boateng which were discussed on various radio networks and syndicated on other portals and platforms, we can only describe him as a disgruntled member of society and an opportunist who wants to capitalize on the vulnerability of our illustrious cocoa farmers to achieve his parochial interest.



Presently, in Ghana, Cocoa farmers are represented by the Cocoa, Coffee & Shea Nut Farmers Association (COCOSHE), World Cocoa Farmers Organization (WCFO), Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association (GBCFA) as well as other recognized Cooperatives. We are aware that these associations as mentioned above have the full endorsement and recognition of COCOBOD as they constantly engage the leadership of the Board through negotiations and dialogues to seek clarity and support from the Board.



Stephenson Anane Boateng’s comments, particularly with respect to the pension scheme are very unpatriotic and come at a time when the global community is praising COCOBOD and the government for the commitment to implement the Pension Scheme for Farmers, 37 years after the law mandated it to be instituted.

As someone who claims to have cocoa farmers' interest and welfare at heart, we would have wished that Anane Boateng had rather given his support to the scheme and used the expertise he claims to have in pension matters to make cogent suggestions to help the scheme achieve its aims. We take serious exception to the trivial position he has held about the scheme and wish to advise the general public, especially cocoa farmers to avoid his comments.



Stephenson Anane Boateng had said that COCOBOD has no right to spearhead the affairs of the Pension Scheme adding that he and other persons (yet-to-be-identified) could better handle the pension scheme if given the opportunity. This is an obvious show of ignorance on his part. For the purpose of education, we wish to inform him that the Pension Scheme is not being administered by COCOBOD. COCOBOD is only a facilitator and sponsor. There is a Board of Trustees, (comprising 4 of our members who were elected by cocoa farmers without any interference from any quarters) who are in charge of managing the administration of the Scheme.



We believe Anane Boateng does not understand how National Pension Schemes are run. Teachers, Nurses, Police for example belong to Pension Schemes but they are not the managers of their respective schemes rather, legal and reputable state institutions manage the schemes. Anane Boateng is hereby being encouraged to read the Pensions Act 2008 (Act 766) extensively and familiarize himself so that he does not throw more dust into the eyes of our farmers through his gross ignorance.



We commend COCOBOD, Government and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority for the careful manner in which the Scheme is being rollout. Through our Ashanti Regional Representative, we monitored the pilot phase at New Edubiase a couple of months ago and it was successful indeed.



We wish to indicate without any reservation that we are solidly behind the implementation of the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme and further pledge to support grassroots sensitization drive on the initiative to ensure that all farmers embrace the scheme and sign on to it for a decent pension after retiring from active farming. At this time, we do not need any contrary views, speculations, discouraging or antagonistic remarks regarding our decision to enroll in the scheme. I, therefore, call on all cocoa farmers and other stakeholders within the cocoa fraternity to disregard the propaganda from Anane Boateng while we seriously warn him to desist from inciting cocoa farmers against the novel scheme and other related cocoa issues.

Let me also put on record that, Mr. Stephenson Anane Boateng CANNOT refrain us from participating in the upcoming National Farmers’ Day Celebration. What right has he to stop us, if I may ask?. Already we have gotten our invitations and we shall attend to support our colleagues who have excelled in various categories. We express our gratitude to the government for recognizing our efforts every year through this award scheme.



Colleague Farmers, before I end this statement, I wish on your behalf to thank COCOBOD and the government for the various productivity-inducing projects currently being undertaken across the cocoa regions to support us improve yield. The hand pollination, subsidized fertilizer and mass pruning programmes did the magic, leading to the unparalleled production milestone attained in the 2020/21 crop year. We also have special recognition for the impact of the cocoa rehabilitation programme happening in especially the Western North Region in restoring hope in our farmers. All these are efforts worth celebrating.



The future of the cocoa sector looks bright and promising and this is the legacy we must all cherish and protect rather than destroy. Let us rise against all efforts by some miscreants who only seek to destroy what has taken commitment, patriotism, hard work, dedication and zeal to achieve. Together we build a robust cocoa sector to support our country’s path to economic growth and development.