Restore economic stability - Labour Federation

Mr Abraham Koomson- Secretary General, GFL

The Ghana Federation of Labour, GFL, considers the reduction of fuel prices by 15 pesewas as worrying because the high level of increases in the price of the commodity continues regularly in infinity as the situation erodes benefits of negotiated salaries and working conditions of employees.

Having critically analyzed the Government’s measures being applied to save the ailing economy to mitigate the escalating high cost of living, the GFL expected a drastic cut in the number of Ministers and Presidential staffers to free up the loaded budget of the Executive and significant reduction in the multiple taxes afflicting fuel price determinant to make a meaningful impact on the economy.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the GFL, Abraham Koomson.



According to the Federation, in the medium term, there is an absolute need for the government to focus attention on creating a congenial environment for local raw materials production for the manufacturing of goods.



It cited the revival of Cotton production in the country to feed the Textile Manufacturing Industry and other Agricultural products for consumption and local processing instead of dependence on expensive imported raw materials for local processing.

The statement further indicated that it has observed that the interests of workers are being sacrificed under what it termed as the government’s austerity due to reckless actions of some Ministers and appointees.



It said an example is the financial loss to the State and creating unemployment due to the closure of the Toll Booths across the Country.



The GFL hopes the government will revisit the measures being adopted to address challenges facing the Ghanaian economy and fix the enormous waste to be able to achieve results, which will impact positively on the lives of workers.