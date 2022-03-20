Restoring confidence in market key to solving cedi depreciation - Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, Financial Analyst

Cedi depreciates against US Dollar

Economists urge government to pump dollars into economy



Credit rating agencies downgrade Ghana's economy



Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has emphasised the need for the government to restore the public's confidence in Ghana’s economic management.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the expert charged the government to constructively analyse the decline of the cedi against major foreign currencies and come up with a solution to salvage the situation.



“I don’t think that there has been a sudden demand for goods and services that have caused the cedi to depreciate. Any attempt to support this issue by just dumping dollars into the market may actually fuel it.



"What I think should happen is that, let’s agree on how we can get confidence lack into the market because what is happening is as a result of the lack of confidence in Ghana’s economic management," he said in an interview on Citi TV.

Meanwhile, a number of credit ratings institutions have said the cedi is now one of the worst-performing currencies in Africa.



The Bank of Ghana on the other hand stated that the cedi has depreciated by about 14 percent within the first quarter of this year.



This has derailed the economy while the public debt level has attained an unsustainable level.



But like other experts, the government has been urged to cut down its expenditure.



“We have to address some of the huge items that are on the budget, and the biggest single item is Free SHS. Outside salaries and interest payments, what are the other things that come up. We can’t reduce salaries. So slash expenditure and the first one is Free SHS. All those consumption-based items have to go,” Joe Jackson concluded.