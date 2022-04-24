1
Retire and allow the youth to get jobs instead of forcing entrepreneurship - Prof. Bawole

Justice N. Bawole11 Dean of the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Justice N. Bawole

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Dean of the University of Ghana Business School Prof. Justice N. Bawole has questioned why the youth are being forced to create jobs for themselves when the elderly continue to keep their employment.

He says it is worrying that these old folks keep changing their ages in order to continue to occupy positions in various state institutions whiles the youth are being hoodwinked to create jobs.

Prof. Justice N. Bawole believes that it’s high time the old folks rather retire and create jobs rather than the youth being forced to be entrepreneurs.

“Why the pressure on young people to create jobs for themselves when the older generation are busily changing their ages to stay in employment? I don’t understand. Let the old retire people retire, create flexible jobs for themselves and live long!! Anaa meb) dam,” he said in a tweet.

It could be remembered that the Finance Minister encouraged the youth of Ghana to create opportunities for themselves since the payroll of the government is choked.

The government of Ghana says it is introducing You Start for the youth of the country to create jobs for themselves.

The funding will help the youth to set up startups that will take over the country; an initiative which will be championed by The National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP).



