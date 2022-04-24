16
Retire and create jobs for yourselves, stop pressurizing young people – UGBS Dean

Justice N. Bawole11 Prof. Justice N. Bawole, Dean at the University of Ghana Business School

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government payroll full, Finance Minister

Old people should retire, UGBS Dean

YouStart to create 1 million jobs - Ken Ofori-Atta

Professor of Public Administration & Management and Dean at University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Justice N. Bawole has questioned the mounting pressure on young people to create jobs to solve the issue of unemployment in the country.

He stated that older people who allegedly alter their ages to be able to stay in office should retire to allow young people to take some of those positions.

According to him, the old people should create the jobs they want the young people to create.

In a Twitter post, Prof. Bawole wrote, “Why the pressure on young people to create jobs for themselves when the older generation is busily changing their ages to stay in employment? I don’t understand. Let the old people retire, create flexible jobs for themselves, and live long!! Anaa meb) dam.”

In 2020, the unemployment rate in Ghana was at approximately 4.53 percent of the total labor force.

However, in an address by the finance minister to graduating students in UPSA, he stated that the government’s payroll was full thus the youth should venture into entrepreneurship to create jobs for themselves.

Meanwhile, government in the 2022 budget has stated that over 1million jobs will be created through its flagship programme YouStart.



