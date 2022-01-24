Review all agreements with mining companies - Dr Tobbin I to government

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies, Dr. Nana Amo Tobbin I, has called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to review all agreements the government has with the mining companies.

According to him, the mining companies have taken undue advantage of the people of the Western Region.



His comment follows the explosion that occurred at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.



A vehicle conveying explosives to Chirano Mining Company exploded at Apiate community after colliding with a motorcycle on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Apiate.



The explosives detonated, setting the whole town ablaze, killing and maiming scores of residents as well as destroying properties of the residents.



It has been confirmed that 13 have died while almost 160 were injured.

Speaking with journalists after donating food items and medical supplies worth GHC150,000 to the victims, Dr. Nana Amo Tobbin said, there should have been a serious escort including ambulance, Fire Service tender while the explosives were being transported from one place to the other.



He added that if there was such an arrangement put in place, the explosion would not have happened.



