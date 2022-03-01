Review of government's policy directive on discounts on import values on all items

The general public is entreated to take not of the policy directive on discounts

Source: Ghana Revenue Authority

Following consultations with relevant stakeholders, the government has expanded the coverage of discounts on import values often referred to as “benchmark values" to all items as follows:

1. Vehicles – Ten percent (10%) discount instead of the prevailing thirty percent (30%) discount.



2. All other goods – Thirty percent (30%) discount instead of the prevailing fifty percent (50%) discount.



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority will commence implementation of the policy from Tuesday, 1st March 2022.

GRA entreats the trading community and other stakeholders to take note of this directive.



Thank you.



Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah Commissioner - General