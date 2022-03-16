Revised benchmark values policy would not hinder 2022 revenue target – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

GRA sets GH¢80.3 billion revenue target for 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority has said the revised discounts on benchmark values at the ports would not hinder its attainment of the revenue target set for 2022.



Government had for the 2022 collection year tasked the revenue authority to rake in GH¢80.3 billion.



Despite calls by some trade groups and associations to completely scrap the policy, Assistant Commissioner at the GRA, Dr. Martin Yamborigya argues that the reviewed benchmark values would rather result in increased revenue.



He added that duties on imported items at the ports are projected to witness an increase with the revised policy.

In an interaction on Accra-based Joy FM, Dr Yamborigya said, “It wouldn’t affect, it would rather increase the revenue target, in the sense that the value based on which your duties would be paid, because of the reduction, would rather go up a little.”



“So, we are expecting that we should be able to get more revenue than its cancellation. The only thing that people say is, maybe when the duties are high, people may not import,” he is quoted by JoyBusiness.



The Assistant Commissioner however acknowledged that the rate of imported items into the country may slightly reduce as certain groups are still not comfortable with the revised benchmark value policy.



To enhance traffic and improve revenue at the ports, Government in 2019 introduced the benchmark values discount policy on some selected imported items by 50 percent for general goods and 30 percent for imported vehicles.



The policy which has been in place until recently has now been revised after government in February this year announced a reduction to 30 percent for general goods and 10 percent for imported vehicles.