Revive ‘collapsed’ businesses - ICU to government

General Secretary of Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union, Morgan Ayawine

Provide stimulus package for businesses, Morgan Ayawine to government

Workers to be celebrated on May 1



Improve your profit margins through improved productivity, ICU to businesses



During the peak of the global pandemic - coronavirus - many businesses were forced to shut down and some workers also lost their jobs as a result of that.



It is in this light that the General Secretary of Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Morgan Ayawine, has called on government to provide a stimulus package to resuscitate these businesses that shut down and/or operated at a half capacity.



This, he said, will help these affected businesses bounce back to normal from the shocks of the global pandemic.

The General Secretary of ICU, Morgan Ayawine, opined that when these businesses begin to operationalize, workers will regain and protect their jobs.



This, he said, will help boost the local economy towards development.



In a communique ahead of the 2022 May Day celebration, Mr Ayawine said, “For businesses that were effectively distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and so had to completely shut down, we suggest a government stimulus package to resuscitate them to enable them to bounce back to business.”



“This would, no doubt, enable workers to regain and protect their jobs and incomes which would in turn impact positively on the economic growth and development of our nation,” he added.



Mr Ayawine entreated businesses that are in good standing to increase their productivity.