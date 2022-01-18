Rice producers project an excess of 500,000 tonnes by the end of 2022

Ghanaians consume about 1.2 million metric tonnes of rice

Rice production to meet the country’s demand with the right policies

Government intervention, key to booming rice industry, Producers



The Rice Millers Association have projected excess of 500,000 metric tonnes of rice by the end of this year, 2022. The Association predicted that if the right policy framework is adopted, this will be achieved.



Ghana currently consumes about 1.2million metric tonnes of rice yearly, thus rice farmers are calling for government’s intervention to help them meet their target.



Convener of the Rice Millers Association Yaw Adu-Poku made this plea in an interview with Citi Business News.

“The point is that we need to meet the consumer demand, that is; the volume should increase. And this is what we are working assiduously towards. Farmers have actually increased farm sizes across the board, mills are being built all over the country. So, the target is that at the end of the year we should be able to supply in excess of 500,00 metric tonnes because Ghana is eating about 1.2 million metric tonnes of rice so if we’re able to do half of it this year, then it means we are getting there”, he said.



Ghana’s rice consumption has been characterized mainly by imports as local production is unable to meet the demands of Ghanaians, a situation the farmers have described as worrying.



They also called on the media to advocate and advertise local rice to Ghanaians in order to beef up their interest to consume more.



“What we need to do is to increase the capacity of the mills. As for the land, it’s available, farmers are ready to do it. This year, nobody heard about glut because we are up and doing. We are not in a very strong position to compete with the imported ones because they have the resources, so they do the advertising which we cannot. We are just relying on media houses like Citi to talk about Ghana rice but then if you go to the markets, you’ll see the effects of what we are currently doing and we know that within the shortest time, it will be on the mainstream market."