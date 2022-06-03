Rich people in Ghana must invest in agriculture - Abu Sakara

Dr. Abu Sakara is an agribusiness consultant

Small scale farming dominant in Ghana

Ghana needs to strategically position itself for agric benefits, Abu Sakara



Ghana needs to invest in large scale farming, Consultant



An agribusiness consultant and Chairman, Sakfos Holdings Ltd. Dr. Abu Sakara has noted that a country whose rich people do not invest in agriculture has a problem.



He noted that agricultural investments are important for a country’s economic development thus more rich people should be interested in it.

“Who are the rich people in Ghana? Are they in Agriculture?” “So, when you have a country where the rich people are not in the agricultural business, then we have a problem."



Dr. Sakara however explained that the reason most rich people will not want to invest in agriculture is that most of its financial prospects do not look appealing, since small-scale farming seems more lucrative than commercial farming.



“There is the need for the nation to strategically position itself in order to increase the number of medium to large scale farmers as an anchor of a certainly known acreage of production and higher productivity”, he added.



He is therefore calling for a national support system that will boost the competitiveness of domestic farmers on the global market.