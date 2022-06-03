0
Menu
Business

Rich people in Ghana must invest in agriculture - Abu Sakara

Dr Abu Sakara Foster New.jpeg Dr. Abu Sakara is an agribusiness consultant

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Small scale farming dominant in Ghana

Ghana needs to strategically position itself for agric benefits, Abu Sakara

Ghana needs to invest in large scale farming, Consultant

An agribusiness consultant and Chairman, Sakfos Holdings Ltd. Dr. Abu Sakara has noted that a country whose rich people do not invest in agriculture has a problem.

He noted that agricultural investments are important for a country’s economic development thus more rich people should be interested in it.

“Who are the rich people in Ghana? Are they in Agriculture?” “So, when you have a country where the rich people are not in the agricultural business, then we have a problem."

Dr. Sakara however explained that the reason most rich people will not want to invest in agriculture is that most of its financial prospects do not look appealing, since small-scale farming seems more lucrative than commercial farming.

“There is the need for the nation to strategically position itself in order to increase the number of medium to large scale farmers as an anchor of a certainly known acreage of production and higher productivity”, he added.

He is therefore calling for a national support system that will boost the competitiveness of domestic farmers on the global market.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Related Articles: