Richard Korley Tetteh: Meet the Ghanaian wooden bicycle manufacturer

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Technology they say is the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes. This concept has been embraced by almost every country and Ghana is not an exception.

Ghana's slow but progressive foray into the technological world has not gone unnoticed with young Ghanaians coming out with vibrant things.



On of these is Richard Korley Tetteh, a Ghanaian who makes bicycles from wood. He hails from Prampram but currently reside in Teshie-Nungua in the Greater Accra of Ghana. He did not further his education after completing Junior High School due to financial difficulty.



Richard started manufacturing bicycle when he was a house help in 2007.His journey started when he was watching 'Discovery talent' he got to know how Ali David’s manufactured his bicycle. That is where he picked the whole concept and idea and started doing his basic research about it.



Since he likes drawing and sketching, he started his career on paper. So every bicycle that he makes, he will sketch it before building it.



According to him, he embarked on a full-scale production of bicycles during the lockdown. He claims that he decided to produce it massively because he had a lot of time on his hands.

In his interview with MultiCDB, he revealed that, people outside Ghana precisely Congo have shown interest in it but due to financial problem he can’t export it to them.



Also he lacks store room to store his bicycles and sometimes when the weather is not favourable, he struggles to find an ideal place for the storage of his products.



He is appealing to benevolent Ghanaians, government and NGOs to come to his aid and provide him with the needed capital to expand his business.



Richard believes getting support from the government and the general public can boast the country economy while people from outside Ghana will come and tour his craft and also he will teach and employ people who want to learn.



