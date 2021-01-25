Rigworld training expands with purchase of SMTC Ghana

Managing Director of Rigworld Training Centre, Steve Taylor

Source: Rigworld Group

Rigworld Training Centre (RTC) and SMTC Global Ghana have signed an agreement which will see Rigworld Training acquire 100 percent of the SMTC Ghana Training Facility.

This means, RTC would assume all training services being provided through SMTC Ghana. SMTC has operated in partnership with the Regional Maritime University (RMU) within its campus in Nungua, Accra.



This acquisition therefore, will make Rigworld Training Centre accessible to clients with facilities in Takoradi and the recently acquired facility on the Regional Maritime University campus in Accra.



The RTC facility in Takoradi which provides internationally accredited safety and skills development courses within Ghana and beyond, has over the years played a critical role in the capacity building and skills development in the oil & gas, maritime, mining, construction and other safety critical industries.



This world-class service will be replicated at the Accra branch.



Speaking on the new partnership and what it means for clients, the Managing Director of Rigworld Training Centre, Steve Taylor, said:



“We see good growth opportunities in the market where increased safety as well higher demands for “localized services” are needed for our clients.

With the expansion of our facility into Accra, this unique offering to customers and the company’s strong market position forms a great platform for generating growth; and building an even stronger business based on world-class customer service and global operating procedures.”



Expressing his thoughts on the latest feat, the CEO, Kofi Abban, added that “We are focusing our business strengths and building our leadership in our core business areas.



We believe that this acquisition can provide the enhanced growth and financial capacity needed to strengthen our safety services leadership.”



Following the effects of Covid-19 and the resulting downturn in the oil and gas sector, the company conducted a thorough and necessary evaluation geared towards accelerating the transformation and development of the business.



This acquisition is one example of how the company intends to spread its wings, aside introducing online training to accommodate the current learning climate.



This achievement is worth celebrating and shows bigger future prospects for Rigworld Training; Ghana’s leading safety training services provider.

